Vector Group Ltd. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Vector Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,741,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,420 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,178,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after buying an additional 358,527 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,941,524.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

