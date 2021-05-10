Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.32

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 1487144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEDL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 75,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 3.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

