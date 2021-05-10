Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) SVP Sells $109,100.00 in Stock

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

VECO traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,296. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,420,000 after purchasing an additional 338,228 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,733,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,459,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,333,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,111,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,053,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 97,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VECO. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

