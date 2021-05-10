Veil (VEIL) Price Tops $0.0656

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. Veil has a market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $102,708.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veil has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0656 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,350.40 or 1.00239543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00044335 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $790.71 or 0.01431975 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.04 or 0.00670139 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.58 or 0.00372309 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011945 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.00 or 0.00219140 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006557 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars.

