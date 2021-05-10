Veles Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 54.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Veles has a total market cap of $182,351.79 and approximately $13.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,460.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.05 or 0.06947404 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,309.83 or 0.02361739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $351.60 or 0.00633973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00189117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.19 or 0.00763052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.80 or 0.00609087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.10 or 0.00494232 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,567 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,895 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.