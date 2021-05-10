Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.76 million.
Shares of VLDR stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $11.38. 2,934,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642,870. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24.
Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Velodyne Lidar Company Profile
Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.
