Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.76 million.

Shares of VLDR stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $11.38. 2,934,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642,870. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.78.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

