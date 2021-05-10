Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.75 to $4.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.52.

NYSE:VNTR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,990. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.96. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Venator Materials by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 48,445 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth $2,562,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Venator Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

