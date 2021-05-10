VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 297,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,123,003 shares.The stock last traded at $1.75 and had previously closed at $1.81.

VEON has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. VEON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in VEON by 11.6% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 74,053,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,936 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 66,354,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819,575 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in VEON by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,621,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in VEON by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,078,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 243,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

