VeriCoin (VRC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.16 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $3.16 million and $31,166.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0938 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,277.90 or 1.00015021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.19 or 0.00215648 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001775 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,627,461 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

