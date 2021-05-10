Veritaseum (VERI) Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for about $22.20 or 0.00040190 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $47.72 million and $2,032.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00082352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00105233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.85 or 0.00778215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.51 or 0.08886585 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

VERI is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.