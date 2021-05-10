Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 202.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Shares of Verona Pharma stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $5.96. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,034. The company has a market capitalization of $345.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.40. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). On average, analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verona Pharma news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $30,469.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $49,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,176 shares of company stock valued at $90,064 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth $340,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.