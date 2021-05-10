Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 91.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

VRCA stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 739,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,912,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 54,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,117 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 454,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

