Vertcoin Price Hits $1.24 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002218 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $74.20 million and $2.04 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,787.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.37 or 0.07204828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,367.89 or 0.02451975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.98 or 0.00659613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00193918 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.15 or 0.00803316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.81 or 0.00601945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.31 or 0.00513218 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,959,872 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

