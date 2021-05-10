Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 315,473 shares.The stock last traded at $17.39 and had previously closed at $18.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VERX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. Vertex’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 396.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 84,496 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 206.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 72,136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vertex by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vertex by 30.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex by 24.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,191,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,160,000 after purchasing an additional 619,835 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

