VerusCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $73,482.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $2.34 or 0.00004046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $145.29 million and approximately $73,482.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $640.19 or 0.01108163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00068223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.01 or 0.00245812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 74.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.90 or 0.01220161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.90 or 0.00752808 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,150,017 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars.

