Vesper Reaches Market Cap of $97.92 Million (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Vesper has a market capitalization of $97.92 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for $37.18 or 0.00067315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vesper has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $283.74 or 0.00513698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 97.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00243645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $667.34 or 0.01208190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00029522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.25 or 0.00733683 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,593 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.