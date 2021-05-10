Viacoin Reaches Market Cap of $36.20 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and $1.03 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00002785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.88 or 0.00648581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,107 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

