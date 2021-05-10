Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.86) Per Share

Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) – Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viad in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.86) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.88).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE VVI opened at $43.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $900.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79. Viad has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Viad during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viad during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Viad by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viad during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viad during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of Viad stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $459,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $50,799.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,086.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

