Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSP. Bank of America began coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $40,124,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $487,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $4,668,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $331,000.

Shares of DSP traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.91. 489,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,704. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.52 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $39.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.