Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Down to $32.91

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.91, but opened at $31.72. Viant Technology shares last traded at $29.33, with a volume of 2,630 shares changing hands.

DSP has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.52 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $39.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,124,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $8,392,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $487,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.