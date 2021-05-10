VIBE (VIBE) Market Cap Tops $7.90 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 27.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. VIBE has a total market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $452,139.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIBE has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00085620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00106743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.18 or 0.00792612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00053301 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,056.10 or 0.09063199 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.