VIBE (VIBE) Trading Up 16.9% This Week

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 27.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. VIBE has a market cap of $7.90 million and $452,139.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One VIBE coin can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00085620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00106743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.18 or 0.00792612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00053301 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,056.10 or 0.09063199 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.