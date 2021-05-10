Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Down 2.9%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.29. 199,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 225,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viemed Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

