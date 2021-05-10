Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Trading Down 2.9%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.29. 199,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 225,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMD. TheStreet raised Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 50,959 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 847,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 290,515 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,924,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 101,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter.

About Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

