Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Trading 4.3% Higher

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17.

About Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY)

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Central and Eastern Europe. The company provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage insurance.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vienna Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vienna Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.