Viii Lp Canaan Sells 10,193 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $71,860.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $80,040.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $86,040.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $85,560.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,081 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $43,296.72.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,874 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $78,619.02.

On Monday, April 26th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $86,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $85,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $84,840.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $71,700.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $67,100.00.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.62. 105,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,375. Spark Networks SE has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 440,301 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

