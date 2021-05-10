Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Down 8.3%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s stock price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.90. Approximately 515,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,750,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

