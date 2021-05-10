Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CYBBF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF remained flat at $$1.76 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

