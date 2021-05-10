Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 6,500 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.48% of ONE Gas worth $19,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ONE Gas by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 75.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

OGS stock opened at $78.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.37. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $86.07.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.10%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

