Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.09% of Devon Energy worth $14,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $26.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.12.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

