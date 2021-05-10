Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 100,800 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of Tyson Foods worth $21,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $78.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

