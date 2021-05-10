Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $17,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after buying an additional 594,169 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 12.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVB opened at $195.53 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $196.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.63.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

