Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 153.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Etsy worth $17,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $165.51 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Truist cut their price target on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.36.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

