Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $15.01 Million Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,243,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $12,199,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC stock opened at $47.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -590.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $48.05.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

Several analysts have commented on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.