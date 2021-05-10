Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $15.91 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $229.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $229.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

