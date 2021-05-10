Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $19.05 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Ventas worth $19,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $200,655,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after buying an additional 3,135,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after buying an additional 861,916 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Ventas by 3,980.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after buying an additional 564,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ventas by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 719,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,283,000 after purchasing an additional 390,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,264. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

