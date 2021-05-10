Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $20.67 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $20,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX stock opened at $219.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $219.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.