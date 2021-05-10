Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $23.20 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of Teradyne worth $23,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,159,000 after buying an additional 97,008 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,567,000 after purchasing an additional 696,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,857,000 after purchasing an additional 363,652 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne stock opened at $128.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

