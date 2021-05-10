Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $16,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,065,597,000 after acquiring an additional 350,911 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,095,000 after acquiring an additional 175,527 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,084,000 after acquiring an additional 240,412 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,172,000 after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,589,000 after buying an additional 90,083 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST stock opened at $333.68 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $334.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.04, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

