Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.14% of PerkinElmer worth $20,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKI opened at $140.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

