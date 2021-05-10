Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $20.20 Million in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 248,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of Incyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Incyte by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Incyte by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111,991 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Incyte by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 27,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $2,010,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $82.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on INCY. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

