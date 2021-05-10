Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $14,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 255,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 70,820 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

