Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 22,900 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.12% of Mohawk Industries worth $16,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $229.74 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $230.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $3,240,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MHK. Truist increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

