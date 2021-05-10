Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 4,300 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of ViacomCBS worth $21,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after buying an additional 2,377,945 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 865.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,530,000 after buying an additional 1,937,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

