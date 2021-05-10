Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 18,400 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of United Rentals worth $24,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Rentals by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

URI stock opened at $347.33 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.26 and a 52-week high of $348.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.41.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

