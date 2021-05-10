Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 19,700 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of Cummins worth $20,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CMI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $266.39 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.32 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.