Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 5,900 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Linde by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Linde by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Linde by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $298.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $300.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.27. The company has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.87.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

