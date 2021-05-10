VirTra (VTSI) to Release Earnings on Monday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect VirTra to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. VirTra had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. On average, analysts expect VirTra to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of VTSI opened at $5.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 million, a PE ratio of -282.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.28. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52.
About VirTra
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
