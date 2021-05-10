Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP Sells $278,250.00 in Stock

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VRTS stock traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.60. The stock had a trading volume of 52,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,923. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.79 and its 200-day moving average is $224.31. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.20 and a 1-year high of $281.99.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 12,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.60.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

