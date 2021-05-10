Vitae (VITAE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.09 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00002928 BTC on major exchanges. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $31.65 million and $3.09 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.